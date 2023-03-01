Listen to this article

Hennessey has announced a new Carbon Edition package for the Mammoth TRX pickup trucks. The kit includes an assortment of carbon-fiber components that the Texas-based tuner says are lighter, stronger, and more tolerant than the existing plastic factory parts. It’s available for the Mammoth 900 TRX and the Mammoth 1000 TRX.

The kit, which fits 2021-2023 Mammoth models, includes several exterior pieces that enhance the truck’s visual appearance. Pickups with the package will get a carbon-fiber upper and lower grille, hood scoop intake, and hood vents. Other upgrades include an engine cover, lighting surrounds, and fender vents. All the components feature an exposed carbon weave with a satin finish that integrates with Hennessey’s Stage 1 and Stage 2 off-road bumper upgrades and the stock Ram fender trim.

“The new Carbon Edition package compliments the truck’s already aggressive exterior with a unique sporty flair,” said company founder and CEO John Hennessey. He added that the kit transforms the Mammoth TRX “into a much more visually upscale truck while accentuating its rugged appearance.”

The Hennessey Mammoth TRX is based on the potent Ram 1500 TRX with cranked-up performance. The beastly Mammoth 1000 TRX makes 1,012 horsepower (755 kilowatts) and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Newton-meters) of torque from its tuned 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. The stock Ram 1500 TRX makes 702 hp (523 KW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of twist, which doesn’t look as impressive next to Hennessey’s numbers.

Hennessey added a litany of performance goodies to the powertrain, which included an upgraded supercharger, new pulleys, stainless-steel headers, a high-flow exhaust, and more. The truck can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a claimed 3.2 seconds. The Mammoth 900 is a tad less powerful, pumping out 900 hp (671 kW) and 873 lb-ft (1,183 Nm) of torque, receiving many of the same upgrades as the Mammoth 1000.

Hennessey sells the kit for $11,950, which includes installation. Like many of its products, the Carbon Edition has a limited three-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty. It’s the perfect pack to separate your Mammoth TRX from the rest of the pack.