Hennessey gets ahold of the refreshed 2021 Ford Raptor to create the new VelociRaptor 600 upgrade package. Pricing for the mean truck starts at $85,950. The company is taking orders for them now and plans to begin deliveries in early 2022.

The VelociRaptor 600 pushes the Raptor's output to 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 622 pound-feet (843 Newton-meters) of torque. That's up from 450 hp (336 kW) and 510 lb-ft (692 Nm) in the standard truck.

Hennessey is targeting for the VelociRaptor 600 to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.2 seconds, versus 5.3 seconds from the factory. The tuned truck can cover the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.

To achieve the extra 150 hp (112 kW), Hennessey adds an upgraded air induction system, high-capacity intercooler, and revised engine management software. The modifications retain all of the truck's drive modes.

If you buy a 2021 Ford Raptor and decide to add the Hennessey upgrades later, the company charges $19,950 for the powertrain improvements.

For an additional $17,950, buyers can add the off-road stage 1 package. It includes a new front bumper with integrated LEDs, a different rear bumper, 20-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, a front suspension leveling kit, and a 3.0-inch suspension lift.

The VelociRaptor range is among Hennessey's strongest products with production in the thousands in the past 10 years. The company is predicting this new truck to be its best-selling offering yet. Hennessey intends to build 250 examples of the VelociRaptor 600 a year.

If this isn't enough power for you, the Raptor R arrives in late 2022 with the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500. It reportedly makes around 725 hp (540 kW) to 750 hp (560 kW) in the truck. Naturally, you can expect Hennessey to make a tuned version with an even higher output.