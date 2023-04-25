In central Oklahoma lies a treasure trove of old American muscle cars, and Patrick Glenn Nichols has stumbled upon it on this barn find video. Well, it wasn't a typical abandoned barn but rather a collection of an unnamed person in a well-secured garage. The cars have been sitting here for a long time, and it shows.

The video started with old Cushman Cycles lying around. You'd immediately notice the Burnt Orange 1972 Chevrolet truck after that – it had a big block, is partially restored, and was cool as anything.

But what really got Nichols (and us) excited was the 1961 Bel Air 409, unrestored and oozing with character. The barn dust was all over it, and it was the real deal. It was one of the coolest full-size cars from this era, and the fully restored and detailed examples we've seen have always been special.

Next to the Bel Air was a red 1962 Bel Air 409, dual snorkel, and original interior. Just like the rest of the cars in this collection and any barn find collections we've seen, for that matter, it was sitting here for a while, untouched and waiting for someone to come along and give it a new lease on life.

Then there was a 1970 truck, a Nova, and a 1963 Impala with a red interior, a 4-speed automatic gearbox, and a bench seat. There was also a 1968 396 SS Camaro, believed to be partially restored, and an authentic 1965 Plymouth big block. All of these cars were in various stages of disrepair, but that only adds to their allure.

At the end of the video, a Biscayne was shown – a full-size car from the '60s that was primarily produced for the fleet market. It might not be as special as the Bel Airs here but it was still a huge part of history.

As pointed out in the video, these cars were not staged, not replicas, and not fake. They've been sitting in the barn for a long time, just waiting for someone to come along and give them new life.