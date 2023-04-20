The fifth-generation Ford Ranger made its debut in November 2021 as a heavily updated mid-size truck based on the T6 platform. It is currently produced in Thailand and South Africa for over 100 markets around the globe and soon, it will also go on sale in China. For the People’s Republic, the automaker will rely on domestic production of the new Ranger.

The local division of the Blue Oval company announces during the Auto Shanghai that sales of the Ranger in China will begin soon, without going into detail regarding its pricing. During the show, Ford displays a Ranger Wiltrak equipped with factory accessories and customization options. Nothing is mentioned about the powertrain options, though.

Depending on the region, the current Ranger is available with a selection of gasoline and diesel engines. The gas options include a 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost mill and a 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost unit for the Raptor trim. If you want diesel power, some markets get the truck with 2.0- and 3.0-liter compression ignition engines depending on the specification. Six-speed manual and automatic transmissions are sold, as well as a 10-speed automatic.

With the Chinese launch of the new Ranger, the United States is one of the very few global markets, which is still waiting for the model. According to the latest available information, production of the ute (the new Ranger was developed mainly in Australia with input from Ford’s North American, Asian, Europan, and African teams) for the US will begin on July 10, 2023, at the Michigan Assembly Plant. Current estimations show that Ford dealers should most likely receive the first Rangers around August or September this year.

During the Auto Shanghai, Ford also unveils the Explorer Timberland for the Chinese market where the company sells an entirely different SUV compared to the US model. Ford also displays the Bronco with customer demonstrations ahead of a market launch in China in the coming months. The Mustang Mach-E GT Twister and F-150 Raptor are also at the event.