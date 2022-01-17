After several unofficial yet almost fully revealing appearances, the next-generation Ford Mondeo makes its official debut in China. The fifth iteration of the popular sedan, known in the United States as the Ford Fusion until its discontinuation in 2020, premieres at the brand’s new China Design Center in Shanghai. For now, there’s no word about potential availability outside the People’s republic, though.

Ford seems to be especially proud of the design of this new vehicle as the entire press release about the new Mondeo is dedicated to its visual characteristics. It was designed around the automaker’s Progressive Energy in Strength design language, which can also be seen in the Evos and Equator. It is based on the preferences of the local customers and embodies three core principles - "commanding, agile, and responsive."

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mondeo (China debut)

22 Photos

Indeed, the new Mondeo looks quite aggressive with a bold front end, basically mimicking the front fascia of the Evos. The vehicle takes the shape of an (almost) traditional sedan despite the somewhat sloped roofline, as the boot lid doesn’t seem to be attached to the rear window and there’s no rear wiper. A coast-to-coast LED strip at the front forms a memorable light signature. Sculptured wheel arches and front fenders create a muscular overall appearance when looking from the side.

Probably the most interesting element at the back is the pair of LED taillights with a design that seems to be inspired by the Mustang Mach E, featuring three vertical lines. The diffuser attached to the bumper adds a nice sporty touch, though it’s fair to note the chrome exhaust tips are not attached to the actual pipes. As a side note, the door handles seem to have a Tesla-style pop-out design.

Unfortunately, Ford doesn't provide information about what’s happening under the hood, though the ‘245’ badge at the back suggests there’s a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged gas engine on the front axle. If this is indeed the case, the inline-four develops 245 horsepower (180 kilowatts), likely channeled to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic. The car rides on Ford's C2 platform, shared with the new Lincoln Zephyr for China.

Ford says the new Mondeo will be built by Changan Ford and delivered to Chinese customers in 2022. We can’t tell whether it will be sold exclusively on the Chinese market, but we’ll likely know more very soon. Meanwhile, in Europe, the fourth-generation Mondeo is supposed to go out of production in March this year.