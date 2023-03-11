Listen to this article

The old saying, "the only difference between men and boys is the price of their toys," certainly applies to the race car creations from Playforever. The company prides itself on its flawless craftsmanship and attention to detail. More than simply toys, its cars offer precision and durability meant to last a lifetime. Viewed through that lens, its Moderna Grand Prix racing car is a work of art.

Playforever started as a result of a lifelong fascination with 1930s tin cars and classic cigar racers. Each of their cars is designed in that style, made from high-quality materials and hand-finished to perfection. Designs are brought to life from their creator's imagination in 3D form using CNC or computerized numerical control methods. Using the CNC process, there's no limit on the car's shape or finish. Each design is tailored into a limited edition car of high quality and durability.

The Modena Grand Prix model is the company's latest and most ambitious creation yet. Larger than Playforever's other vehicles, it looks about the size of a 1:8 scale car. The body is CNC-machined from a solid block of ABS material before sanding and polishing by hand. The cars are then finished with the highest-grade automotive paint, which includes a glossy UV coating.

Real brass trim is cut with precision from a solid block metal using the same CNC process. The brass is machined, sanded, and polished to a high standard but left unfinished to naturally tarnish over time. Finally, the Modena Grand Prix receives solid cast rubber wheels allowing it to roll freely. The result is truly a work of art.

According to the company's website, every vehicle it makes draws inspiration from "iconic racing cars and racing planes from the 1920s and classic 1960s New York, combining an eclectic mix of art, fashion, traditional design, and modernism." The cars echo classic toy designs instead of attempting to replicate a real car like we've seen with an RC Camaro or Hyundai's miniature product lineup.