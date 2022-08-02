Listen to this article

If BMW has a BMW M, Hyundai has its Hyundai N. The high-performance division of the Korean marque has made headlines last month with the unveiling of two concepts, plus an announcement of the production version of the Ioniq 5 N, coming in 2023. Now, Hyundai N Worldwide shared another news through its Instagram page involving its current N models.

Hyundai is apparently launching miniature models of its N cars. Revealed without details of their launch dates, the diecast N models are for the Kona N and Elantra N. Both models (at least in the provided images) are available in two varying colors each. We'll know more details about their availability when they get officially launched.

Interestingly, the Veloster N isn't part of the diecast models as many of the commenters on the social media post pointed out.

That's for a good reason. Hyundai officially announced the death of the Veloster N back in June, in favor of expansion in the N brand with the Elantra N and Kona N. The Accent hatchback was also dropped from the 2023 lineup due to an expanded SUV lineup that includes the Venue, which now serves as Hyundai's entry-level model.

Meanwhile, Hyundai N has been bolstering for the future with the introduction of the N Vision 74 and the RN22e concepts. The N Vision 74 is a hybrid vehicle that doesn't have a gasoline engine; in place is a hydrogen fuel cell for better cooling efficiency.

The RN22e concept, on the other hand, wears an Ioniq 6 body but is dressed up for the race track. Despite that, Hyundai doesn't want you to call it the Ioniq 6 N; the company said that it's "a glimpse of an upcoming EV N."