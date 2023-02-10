Listen to this article

Ford’s recent lineup has had some spectacular performance cars. The Mustang is an icon, and the recent Ford Raptor had the company’s competitors making their own off-road pickups. A new video pits the ultimate versions of each in a pair of drag races to see which is the track king.

Powering the Shelby is Ford’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. It produces a staggering 760 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. The coupe routes its power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. While the GT500 is powerful, it’s also plump, weighing nearly 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilograms).

The Raptor R also uses a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. It’s not identical to the Shelby’s engine, with Ford using a different supercharger pulley on the truck. The engine produces 700 hp (521 kW) and 640 lb-ft (867 Nm) of torque. A 10-speed automatic sits between the engine and all four tires, and it weighs nearly 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg).

The two compete in a pair of drag races. The Mustang got a stellar launch off the starting line in the first battle, leaving the Raptor to take second place. Its win wasn’t a surprise considering it is lighter and more powerful than the pickup. Not even the Raptor’s four-wheel drive could help it keep up with the Mustang.

In the second race, the truck took the hit – the opportunity to move first. It got off the line ahead of the Mustang, making it about halfway down the track before the Mustang had reeled it back in. The coupe passed the truck with ease, crossing the finish line first.

Ford discontinued the GT500 for 2023, leaving the Mach 1 as the Mustang’s top trim. The automaker will also truncate the Mustang’s 2023 production run as it prepares to launch the next-generation Mustang later this year for the 2024 model year. Ford hasn’t mentioned if we’ll see more Shelbys, but we do know the Blue Oval is bursting out of the gate with the 500-hp (372 kW) Mustang Dark Horse that looks downright sinister.