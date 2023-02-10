Listen to this article

UPDATE: Jeep brought its A game for the Super Bowl in the form of a 60-second spot for the new Grand Cherokee 4xe. Previously the automaker teased the commercial with a clip featuring an uncooperative flamingo. Click on the video above to see the full thing, including... even more animals.

The spot, scheduled to air shortly before halftime, shows the Jeep Wrangler 4xe as a friend of nature, with animals in a variety of locations dancing to a remixed version of "Electric Boogie." The song inspired the popular "electric slide" line dance, and Jeep's ad invites fans to join the "electric slide" movement on TikTok.

The remix was created specifically for the Jeep campaign and is available on streaming services. Jeep brought Marcia Griffiths together with Jamaican reggae artist and producer Shaggy for the new track, which also has performances by Amber Lee, Jamila Falak, and Moyann.

Previously Jeep teased the ad with an outtake of an uncooperative flamingo. The flamingo, either unable or unwilling to follow directions, was ultimately cut.

Jeep currently offers the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe in its US lineup. This week, Jeep launched a new Rubicon 20th Anniversary edition model that’s available on the Wrangler 4xe. It’s also available on the non-hybrid Wrangler 392. However, the upgrade package is the same regardless of the powertrain. The Jeep receives a half-inch suspension lift and beadlock-capable wheels, but a Level II upfit from American Expedition Vehicles adds 37-inch off-road tires, off-road lights, a winch, skid plates, and more. Jeep will only offer 150 Level II upgrade kits.

The automaker plans to electrify every model in its lineup by 2025, which is quickly approaching. Jeep also has plans to launch its first fully electric model, which it could reveal sometime this year as it’s expected to go on sale sometime in 2024. However, automakers continue to face massive manufacturing hurdles, like ongoing supply chain snafus, that could delay or disrupt product schedules.