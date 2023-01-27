Listen to this article

Subaru has to recall more than 4,600 2022 WRX models because of incorrect information published in the owner's manual. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the manual may contain incorrect instructions for adjusting the high-beam assist sensitivity, possibly putting the affected cars in violation of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The recall affects 4,615 2022 WRX models and only those equipped with the high-beam assist feature. It does not include cars with the correct owner's manual or those without the high-beam assist feature.

Owners who follow the incorrect instructions may misunderstand the system status, increasing the risk of a crash. The instructions mistakenly reference the operation of a different type of dimmer switch. Subaru became aware of the problem in October, spending the next two months investigating the issue before deciding earlier this month that the affected vehicles did not meet federal safety standards. The automaker noted that it's unaware of any crashes, injuries, or reports of issues related to these incorrect instructions.

Subaru redesigned the WRX for the 2022 model year, giving it a new engine and platform wrapped in a familiar-looking package. It debuted with an evolutionary design and chunky fender cladding, with the new chassis arriving with stiffer overall torsional rigidity. Inside, the automaker gave the cabin a complete and necessary makeover. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity are standard features.

Under the WRX's hood hides a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four engine, growing from 2.0 liters. The mill makes 271 horsepower (202 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque. Subaru pairs the engine with a six-speed manual or a continually variable transmission. Both route power through Subaru's all-wheel-drive system.

Thankfully, this isn't a recall that will have owners driving to the dealer to rectify. Subaru will send the affected customers the correct information to insert into their owner's manual. However, if the customer wants, they may have a Subaru dealer install the corrected nsert into the book. Subaru will begin notifying affected customers around March 21.