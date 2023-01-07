Listen to this article

Maserati is on its way to becoming an all-electric automaker by the end of this decade as part of Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 plan. The battery-powered Maseratis will carry the Folgore nameplate, which will arrive one by one starting this year.

The first fleet of Maserati EVs will be completed in 2025 by the Levante Folgore, joining the Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and MC20. The Ghibli will be discontinued by 2024 together with the marque's V8 mill.

A recent report by Autocar implies that the flagship SUV will become all-electric for its next-generation model, "swapping" its combustion engine for an electric powertrain.

To support this, Autocar quoted Maserati CEO Davide Grasso who hinted at the importance of an electric Levante and how it will benefit from joint development within Stellantis' 14 brands.

It's unclear from the report whether the Levante will become exclusively electric for its next-generation model. Of note, the next Levante is said to be using a modified version of Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform, which is also used by the Grecale and GranTurismo. Both the crossover and coupe have ICE and EV versions – the latter models are expected to arrive this year.

With ICE or without, Autocar's report noted that the Levante Folgore will be using a less powerful version of the GranTurismo's tri-motor setup. Specifically, it's pegged to produce 745 horsepower (555 kilowatts).

Just a reminder, the GranTurismo Folgore, which has already been revealed in full design detail last year, will have this tri-motor setup with a whopping output of 1,200 hp (895 kW). This allows the grand tourer to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.7 seconds from a complete standstill.

As always, take this report with a tad grain of salt but we won't be surprised if it holds true considering the automaker's aggressive move to electrification. What we're sure of at this point is that Maserati won't have gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030.