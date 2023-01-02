Listen to this article

There aren't many sedans for new-car buyers to choose from, but the Chevrolet Malibu is one of them. And if a new rumor turns out to be true, it could be sticking around for at least one more generation.

Mind you, this latest rumor comes after previous reports of the Malibu being discontinued in 2024. GM Authority claims to have an inside source stating a new generation is slated for 2025, possibly riding on a modified version of its current platform. Motor1.com has contacted Chevrolet for a comment on this rumor but thus far, our questions haven't been answered.

We share this news because there's some compelling evidence to support the Malibu's continued existence. We're still awaiting Chevrolet's final sales figures for 2022, but through October, Malibu sales were up a whopping 148 percent compared to 2021. Chevy reported 79,799 units sold through the first three quarters of the year, whereas only 39,376 Malibus were sold for all of 2021.

By comparison, it's outselling several notable Chevrolet SUVs including the Blazer, Traverse, Trailblazer, Suburban, and Tahoe. It's also beating the Chevrolet Colorado, though sales for the midsize truck could increase next year thanks to the new-gen model that launched in July. Stepping outside the General Motors umbrella, the Malibu is still far behind the best-selling sedan, the Toyota Camry, which clocked 214,403 sales through October 2022.

If the Malibu does survive for a second generation using a modified version of its current platform, that suggests it would offer internal combustion power. General Motors isn't pulling any punches these days in promoting its Ultium-powered electric future, but with states like California and Oregon ready to ban new internal-combustion car sales by 2035, there could be time for one more ICE generation.

The Malibu nameplate has a long, storied history with Chevrolet dating back to 1964. After a pause through much of the 1980s and 1990s, it returned in 1997 and has been a staple in Chevy's sedan lineup ever since. The current-gen model dates back to 2016, with a mid-cycle facelift landing in 2019.

