The Chrysler 300C returns for the 2023 model year with a 6.4-liter V8 pumping out 485 horsepower (362 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) of torque. It's only available for one year, though, because 2023 marks the end of the 300 lineup.

The 300C has an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. Chrysler says it can shift between gears in 160 milliseconds. The potent drivetrain gets the new 300C to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.3 seconds. It runs the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds. The top speed is 160 mph (278 kph).

The muscle sedan also comes with red, four-piston Brembo brake calipers and active dampers for the suspension. The sound coming from the exhaust is adjustable, and the gases exit out of a pair of black, circular tips.

The 300C has a black grille with a red, white, and blue badge in the upper corner. The bezels around the headlights and taillights are also black. Three body colors are available: Gloss Black, Velvet Red, and Bright White. The car rides on 20-inch forged wheels with all-season performance tires.

The cabin has Black Laguna leather upholstery with silver stitching. An embossed 300C logo is on the front seats. Pieces of carbon-fiber and piano-black trim add a sporty flourish to the interior. The vehicle comes with heated and ventilated front chairs, a heated steering wheel, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo.

Chrysler limits 300C production to 2,000 units for the United States and 200 examples for Canada. Prices in the US start at $55,000 before the destination fee. The company is taking reservations on them online now.

The original Chrysler 300 debuted for the 1955 model year. The engine was a 5.4-liter (331-cubic-inch) hemi V8 with solid valve lifters and two, four-barrel carburetors. With an output rated at 300 hp (224 kW), it was a powerful performance car for the era.