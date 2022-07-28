Listen to this article

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado arrives as a more rugged midsize truck regardless of which trim level you choose. It's available in the Work Truck, LT, Z71, ZR2, and Trail Boss trims. Plus, there's the ZR2 Desert Boss package for folks looking to speed through the sand.

All models ride on a new chassis that gives the 2023 Colorado a 3.1-inch longer wheelbase than the current pickup in the Crew Cab, short box configuration. Unlike the existing version, there's only one body style available. The extended cab variant is no longer part of the range, and only one bed length is in the lineup.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Colorado

10 Photos

The engineers also push the wheels forward. This reduces the front overland and improves the 2023 Colorado's approach angle over the current version. For even more capability, the Trail Boss comes with a two-inch suspension lift and a three-inch wider track than the WT and LT. The ZR2 goes further with a three-inch lift and Multimatic DSSV dampers.

The table below shows the dimensions for the 2023 Colorado:

2023 WT And LT 2023 Z71 2023 Trail Boss 2023 ZR2 Wheelbase: 131.4 in. 131.4 in. 131.4 in. 131.4 in. Length: 213 in. 213 in. 213.2 in. 212.7 in. Height: 70.7 in. 71.5 in. 71.9 in. 73.8 in. Front Track: 62.8 in. 62.6 in. 66.1 in. 66.1 in. Approach Angle: Not Available 29.1 degrees 30.5 degrees 38.3 degrees Departure Angle: Not Available 22.3 degrees 22.4 degrees 25.1 degrees Break-Over Angle: Not Available 19.5 degrees 21 degrees 24.6 degrees Ground Clearance: 7.9 in. 8.9 in. 9.5 in. 10.7 in.

Chevy also simplifies the 2023 Colorado's engine range. Three tunes of the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder are available. The only gearbox is an eight-speed automatic that has quicker downshifts than the current transmission.

For comparison, the current version offers four- and six-cylinder powerplants, in addition to a turbodiesel. For 2023, the 2.7-liter powerplant has a more rigid cylinder block casting, 30 percent stiffer crankshaft, and forged bottom end.

You can get the 2.7-liter turbo with between 237 horsepower and 310 hp. The table below shows the output and which trims offer a version of the engine:

Engine Horsepower Torque Maximum Torque Availability 2.7L Turbo 237 hp 259 lb-ft 3,500 lbs. Standard: WT And LT 2.7L Turbo Plus 310 hp 390 lb-ft 7,700 lbs. Standard: Z71 And Trail Boss Available: WT And LT 2.7L Turbo High-Output 310 hp 430 lb-ft 7,700 lbs. Standard: ZR2

The cargo bed is increasingly an important point of innovation in the pickup segment. The ZR2 gets a watertight storage space in the tailgate that measures 45 inches (1,143 millimeters) wide and 4 inches (101 mm) deep. It has a drain for getting rid of any liquid from this area. This feature is available on other models of the truck.

The bed also has eight, standard fixed tie-downs and room for up to nine more. There are grooves in the front of the space for fitting motorcycle or bicycle tires. A 110-volt power outlet is available back there.

Moving inside, all Colorados come with an 8.0-inch diagonal digital instrument cluster and an 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment touchscreen. A dial on the center console switches between five driving modes: Normal, Tow/Haul, Off-Road, Terrain, and Baja.

The truck also comes with a standard safety suite that includes forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with departure warning, following distance indicator and IntelliBeam automatic high-beam assist. Available upgrades include blind-zone steering assist, rear cross-traffic braking, adaptive cruise control, HD surround vision, and rear pedestrian alert.

The off-road-focused Colorado ZR2 is the most rugged of the offerings in the truck's lineup. The model has a front fascia with cut-out corners, a Flow Tie badge in the grille, and LED lights. Tweaked front and rear bumpers provide improved approach and departure angles. An aluminum skid plate protects the radiator and engine oil pan. The driver can operate front and rear electronic differentials. The vehicle rides on 17-inch wheels with 33-inch tires.

The ZR2 comes in the interior color Artemis gray with Strike yellow accents. The model comes standard with heated front seats and an eight-way power-adjustable driver's chair.

The new ZR2 Desert Boss package takes the already rugged model and adds 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a brush bar, style bar on the bed, roof-mounted light bar, underbody camera, and special decals

The 2023 Colorado will go on sale in the first half of that year. Chevrolet will build it at the factory in Wentzville, Missouri.