Stellantis is preparing several very interesting premieres during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show early next year. The highlights of the automaker’s display in Las Vegas include the Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept, the Peugeot Inception Concept, and something with a Chrysler badge. Sure, the latter is a pretty vague description of what the American brand will unveil during the 2023 CES but this is nearly all the information we have so far.

In an official press release, Stellantis details all the debuts it will showcase in Las Vegas from January 5 and the announcement includes text regarding Chrysler’s display at the tech show. Not much can be said from the available info but the brand is supposed to demonstrate “the latest developments in its commitment to launch the first Chrysler battery electric vehicle in 2025.” Alongside that, the marque will also preview the first North American application of the new Stellantis connectivity tech.

If we try to read between the lines, there could be another Airflow concept. Chrysler debuted two Airflow concepts in 2022 – the original Airflow concept from this year’s CES and the Airflow Graphite that was unveiled in April (see the related links below). Both cars had the same powertrain – a system with two electric motors with an all-wheel-drive capability and a peak output of about 400 horsepower (300 kilowatts).

Whether Chrysler plans to showcase an upgraded version of this EV powertrain – we don’t know, though we know the two prototypes were based on the STLA platform, which can accommodate even more powerful electric motors. In terms of range, between 350 and 400 miles (563 and 643 kilometers) were promised but those figures are just early estimations.

As mentioned above, joining Chrysler in Las Vegas will be Ram with the 1500 Revolution concept, as well as Peugeot with the Inception concept. Dodge will showcase the Charger Daytona SRT – “a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge, and sounds like Dodge,” while Fiat will demonstrate the Fiat Metaverse Store, the first metaverse-powered interactive showroom in the world, according to the Italian company.