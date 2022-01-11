Chrysler will go from having no electric vehicles to as many as three by 2028. The brand's boss Chris Feuell offered some hints about the plan to Motor Trend during the Consumer Electronics Show.

According to Feuell, all of Chrysler's forthcoming EVs will ride on the STLA Large platform. They will be different from the other electric models coming from Stellantis' stable of brands.

The first EV from Chrysler will be a production version of the Airflow concept from this year's CES. The version available at dealers will have similar styling to the show car but won't be identical. The brand will possibly even change the vehicle's name by the time it will reach showrooms. EV will likely arrive in 2024 as a '25 model year product.

After the production version of the Airflow, Chrysler will introduce "one or two" electric crossovers by 2028, Feuell told Motor Trend. Another EV on the way is a minivan with a "fresh perspective," the exec indicates. It's not simply a Pacifica with a different powertrain. The exact timing for this vehicle is still a mystery, though.

As an idea of what to expect from the forthcoming Chrysler EVs, the brand's corporate parent Stellantis says that the STLA Large platform has a range of up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) using batteries with a capacity from 101 to 118 kilowatt hours. There are also STLA Small, Medium, and Frame variants on the way.

STLA Large will use electric drive modules that are capable of making 201 to 443 horsepower (150 to 330 kilowatts). Each one of these bundles combines the motor, gearbox, and inverter. When creating a vehicle, engineers can configure them for front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive.

At CES, Chrysler also showed off the new STLA SmartCockpit infotainment system. The tech arrives in vehicles in 2024 and comes from a collaboration with Amazon so that owners can connect it to their Alexa smart home and security systems.