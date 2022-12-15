Listen to this article

The traditional auto show may be past its prime, but other types of events are gaining traction in the car industry. We're not only talking about the Goodwood Festival of Speed as the annual Consumer Electronics Show is also gradually becoming more relevant for many automakers. With today's tech-laden vehicles, it does not come as a surprise that Las Vegas is now a venue to present the latest developments in the automotive realm.

Case in point, Peugeot is bringing the Inception concept to CES next month, even though the French brand is not returning to the United States anytime soon. To generate hype around its new showcar, the company with the lion badge has released a new teaser for a concept car originally announced in October at the Paris Motor Show. We’re getting the impression it's a big deal for Peugeot since it rarely has such a comprehensive teaser campaign, especially for only a concept.

2023 Peugeot Inception Concept teasers

5 Photos

As the name implies, Inception is the start of a new beginning since it'll preview a fresh design direction for cars conceived from day one with an electric drivetrain. Peugeot has developed a habit of coming out with stunning concepts and we're hoping this one is no exception. From the few details revealed thus far, we're getting the impression it'll be an edgy design with sleek LED lighting.

The teaser depicting what appears to be the front grille with an illuminated logo seemingly suggests a relatively low nose, so there's a good chance this isn't an SUV. By riding on what Peugeot refers to as a "BEV-by-design" platform, expect short overhangs and a long wheelbase. A new take on the i-Cockpit interior layout is expected, but the Inception won't necessarily preview an upcoming production model. Instead, it'll foretell a general direction EVs will take from around the middle of the decade.

The premiere at the 2023 CES in Sin City is locked in for January 5, so precisely three weeks from today.