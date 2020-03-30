Lego Technic builders who live their life a quarter-mile at a time will be able to add Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger from The Fast and the Furious to their collection on April 27. It'll retail for $99.99. Pre-orders are available now from Lego's site.

Dom's 1970 Charger R/T consists of 1,077 pieces. When complete, it measures 15 inches (39 centimeters) long, 6 inches (16 cm) wide, and 4 inches (11 cm) tall. When you push the car, the pistons in the V8 engine move and the belt driving the supercharger turns. The vehicle has a working suspension and steering. In a neat touch, two nitrous oxide tanks are in the trunk.

After you're done recreating Dom's automotive stunts, Lego includes a clever way to display the Charger. A piece underneath the car folds down to make it appear to be doing a wheel stand, like in the first movie.

Being able to build Dom's Charger out of Lego gives Fast & Furious 9 fans something to do while waiting for the release of the ninth film in the franchise. It was originally supposed to premiere May 22, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the studio to push back the date nearly a year to April 2, 2021.

Based on the trailer, F9 appears to be every bit as wild as the rest of the entries in the franchise. There's a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero to look forward to, in addition to a Charger swinging across a massive canyon. Plus, John Cena is Dom's brother, and Han is somehow back from the dead. We don't know how all of this fits together but can't wait to find out.