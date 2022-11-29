Listen to this article

Porsche is the latest automaker to get into the non-fungible token (NFT) art business. The automaker introduces the collection of digital images featuring the 911 at Art Basel in Miami, Florida.

Porsche partners with 3d artist Patrick Vogel and his studio ALT/SHIFT to create these designs. Buyers select a core theme for their car: Lifestyle, Performance, and Heritage. In January 2023, the company plans to have 7,500 unique NFTs available. Purchases are limited to three per person. The owner can view the car in the virtual world from a rendering in Unreal Engine 5.

"The NFT artworks enable us to take our understanding of modern luxury and the unique brand positioning of Porsche into the digital world," said Detlev von Platen, a member of the Porsche Executive Board for Sales and Marketing.

Porsche's Art Basel presentation also includes a giant sculpture by Chris Labrooy that depicts a huge race car driver playing with a real 911 like it's a toy. The installation is supposed to evoke the experience of playing with tiny cars as a kid. The scene is on display at the Pérez Art Museum Miami from November 29 to December 3.

Porsche dabbled in NFTs before but not in the art world. The 911 GT3 RS with the Tribute to Carrera RS Package costs $314,000. The extra equipment includes an NFT program where customers receive digital badges when attending specific race tracks and official events.

Porsche sees the power of connecting with artists to use the brand's cars as a canvas. The partnerships have the potential to expand interest in the automaker's products to new audiences.

In 2022, Porsche made sure the Taycan got additional attention by handing over the cars to artists. Streetwear designer Sean Wotherspoon covered the body in custom pastel hues that he named after family members. Shun Sudo painted boldly colored flowers on the EV's exterior.

In the virtual world, Porsche worked with the artist Vexx to create a custom color scheme for the brand's Vision Gran Turismo. The body had a mix of cartoon-like characters, flowers, and word balloons.