To continue its year-long, 50th-anniversary celebration of the RS 2.7, Porsche launches the 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package. The US-market-exclusive pack includes special graphics on the new, track-honed coupe, a car cover, a special watch, and NFTs. This option takes the vehicle's price to $314,000, which is a hefty premium over the new GT3 RS' base cost of $223,800.

The Tribute to Carrera RS Package starts with the new 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach Package, which is usually a $33,520 option. The exterior comes exclusively in white with Python Green accents on the lower portion of the body, mirror caps, and rear bumper. The same color covers the magnesium wheels. The wing endplates have the RS logo and American flag.

Tinier details include RS-branded valve stem caps in Python Green. The base of the keys are the same color, and there are custom license plate frames.

The package adds Python Green accent stitching throughout the cabin. The door treadplates have a Tribute to Carrera RS, and the console lid has an embossed RS logo.

Buyers also get a special version of the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 RS. It has a white ring on the front. The rear rotor is Python Green and echoes the design of the magnesium wheels. The strap has green stitching.

A custom car cover resembles the vehicle underneath, complete with green side stripes, mirrors, and even depictions of the wheels

The collection of goodies also includes two 1:43 models. One is a 1973 Carrera RS, and the other is the 2023 GT3 RS.

The Tribute to Carrera RS Package also enrolls customers in an NFT program. They receive digital badges when attending specific race tracks and Porsche events. Plus, there are "physical vehicle graphics," according to Porcshe, that match the digital items.

When asked for more details about this, a Porsche spokesperson told Motor1.com: "As for the NFT, more information will be shared in due course."

The new GT3 RS begins arriving at US dealers this spring. A naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six makes 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) at 8,500 rpm and 343 pound-feet (465 Newton-meters) at 6,300 rpm. It recently lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:49.328.