The 2023 Volvo EX90 is here, stepping up as the brand's new flagship vehicle riding on a dedicated EV platform. Volvo held a lengthy debut that was streamed online, detailing the large three-row SUV but there was a surprise at the end of the event. A closing video showed the EX90 in silhouette with a second, slightly smaller SUV in front of it. Behind them both, the year 2023 briefly flashed onto a screen.

Clearly, Volvo is teasing its second dedicated electric SUV. That was further affirmed by Volvo CEO Jim Rowan at the end of the presentation, who advised folks to look closely at the final EX90 video to "perhaps" see something else. He concluded by saying "that is for another day."

From the silhouette, we can see the new model is definitely smaller than the EX90. It also features similar taillights to the EX90, and the outline suggests a tall roofline akin to the company's XC models versus a sleeker, crossover shape. Of course, Volvo already has a smaller all-electric SUV in the XC40 Recharge, but this model looks larger and its taillight design is completely different. Also, the XC40 Recharge shares its underpinnings with the combustion-powered XC40. New Volvo EVs going forward should have their own electric platforms like the EX90.

That leads us to what is likely the EX60. There's additional evidence to support this, starting with a report from February 2022 that Volvo is planning a dedicated electric SUV between the XC60 and XC90. Now that we know Volvo's new EX nomenclature, an EX60 fits perfectly into this scenario. Volvo has also committed to launching two new electric SUVs in the coming years, part of the company's plan to be fully electric by 2030.

If it's anything like the EX90, expect all kinds of tech with evolutionary Volvo styling, all built on a dedicated EV platform. Volvo calls the EX90 "a highly advanced computer on wheels," incorporating complex 3D software and a whole host of driver assists. Dual electric motors offer up to 496 horsepower (370 kilowatts), with an estimated range of 300 miles.