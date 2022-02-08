Volvo’s South Carolina factory will be an important hub for the automaker’s electrified future. Both Volvo and Polestar will build electric models at the location, so there are many rumors surrounding what the two brands have planned. A new report from Automotive News says Volvo will begin building a new all-electric crossover at that factory starting in early 2025, but there are very few details known about it.

The publication cites two sources familiar with the company’s plans, though Volvo declined to comment on future products when AN reached out to confirm the rumor. The two sources also told Automotive News that the new crossover, codenamed V546, would sit between the XC60 and the XC90 in Volvo’s lineup. The new crossover would also feature advanced driver-assistance systems while riding on a new electric platform.

This is the first we’ve heard of Volvo working on a crossover that would fit between its mid- and full-size offerings. However, this news comes after earlier rumors suggested that Volvo and Polestar are developing small electric crossovers. We know those two will sit at the bottom of their respective lineups, positioned below the XC60 and XC90, not between them. The new model will allegedly adopt styling cues from Volvo’s Concept Recharge crossover.

Volvo is attempting an aggressive transition to electrified vehicles where it hopes that it will sell only fully electric cars by 2030. It wants at least half of its sales by the middle of the decade to be pure EVs as well. If Volvo intends to achieve that, it’ll need vehicles to sell, and an additional crossover between the XC60 and XC90, both of which are getting all-electric variants with their next generations, would fill out its lineup. Both Volvo and Polestar are busy with new electrified products that will start rolling off the assembly line next year.