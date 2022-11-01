Listen to this article

With the arrival of the F30 generation of the BMW 3 Series, the coupe and convertible models in the lineup were fully redesigned and split from the 3 Series family. In 2013, BMW introduced the first-ever 4 Series and it is now in its second generation as both a coupe and a cabriolet with a somewhat polarizing design compared to the more conservative 3 Series sedan. But what if the current 3 Series had a coupe version that was not part of the 4 Series lineup?

The digital artists at Kolesa.ru decided it was time to imagine what a new 3 Series Coupe could look like. The renderings you see attached below were based on the facelifted version of the compact premium model and depict a very good-looking two-door luxury machine. It doesn’t feature the 4 Series’ massive kidney grilles and to a certain extent, we like this virtual design even better than Bavaria’s actual coupe.

The last time BMW had a three-door model in the 3 Series lineup was when the E90 generation was sold and the 3 Series Coupe had the E92 internal designation. The hardware was shared between all body styles of the then-new 3 Series, though the coupe had some major visual differences including reshaped taillights, longer doors, frameless door windows, and others. Interestingly, when the E90 was phased out for the F30 generation to hit the market after the 2011 model year, the E92 coupe and E93 convertible remained on sale through the 2013 model year.

It’s also interesting to note that there were two-door sedan models in the history of the 3 Series. Despite being marketed as coupes for purely marketing reasons, the E21 and E30 generations of the model had versions that can be attributed to the sedan category thanks to their higher rooflines and similar cabin space as the four-door sedan versions.

Back to the current generation 3 Series and its two-door derivatives, the absolute flagship of that family will debut soon in the form of the 3.0 CSL with a highly limited production run of just 50 examples. This re-bodied and heavily modified M4 will have a starting price of around $750,000 and will supposedly be a manual gearbox, rear-wheel-drive-only affair.