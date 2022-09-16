Listen to this article

Every spy shot of the upcoming BMW M5 has shown the car covered in camouflage. It’s starting to lose some coverings, but the final design remains hidden. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of predictive renderings that attempt to preview the high-performance sedan’s final styling.

The camouflage has done a remarkable job hiding the size of the grille, but the rendering imagines the redesigned model with a slightly taller one. It sits above a gaping lower grille opening that BMW can no longer hide. A pair of triangular intakes flank it, pushed to the outside corners of the bumper.

Gallery: 2024 BMW M5 Unofficial Renderings

2 Photos

Spy shots of the M5’s rear haven’t revealed much of the styling, but the rendering imagines the sedan with thin, sleek taillights, a sporty bumper, and a menacing diffuser that houses the quad exhaust tips. The rendering even depicts the car’s charge port on the front fender because this new M5 will be a hybrid.

When the new BMW debuts, it’ll still pack the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that’s currently hiding under the hood. But BMW will also electrify it, turning the sedan into a plug-in hybrid. Horsepower and torque figures remain a mystery, but rumors suggest that the M5 should pump out around 650 horsepower (478 kilowatts). The same powertrain will also propel the BMW XM, where the top-tier variant will deliver as much as 750 hp (551 kW), which would be astonishing to see in the sedan. This would be a great amount of horsepower for the M5 Competition, right?

We don’t know when BMW will reveal the new M5 as the automaker is revamping the entire 5 Series lineup. The standard model is expected to debut early next year, and the hotter M variants usually debut sometime after that. However, reports indicate that the new M5 will enter production in July 2024, so expect BMW to reveal it sometime before it begins rolling off the assembly line. The M5 Touring will allegedly enter production later in 2024, and it’s expected to arrive in the US, unlike the standard 5 Series wagon.