We will be seeing a lot more of the 2023 BMW M2 now that it has officially debuted. The car broke cover earlier this week but won’t reach the US market until next April. While it will be months before customers can get behind the wheel, a new walkaround video gets up close to one example sitting at BMW Welt that’s finished in the gorgeous Toronto Red metallic exterior color.

The video really shows off the car’s styling, highlighting the wide front end and squared-off face. The fenders at the rear look extra wide and chunky, flowing into a busy rear bumper that features vertical marker lights and a boxy design. Tucked below the rectangular bumper is a wide rear diffuser that houses the quad-tailpipes.

We can only catch a glimpse of the interior, but it features BMW’s Curved Display. The automaker installed M-specific touches in the software.

Toronto Red metallic is one of five colors BMW will offer on the car. The others are Alpine White, Sapphire metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, and new Zandvoort Blue. The blue is exclusive to the M2. The coupe wears the staggered 19- and 20-inch jet black wheels, the standard set.

The unpainted carbon-fiber roof indicates this example features the available Carbon Package, which also includes M Carbon bucket seats for the interior. The roof and seats help reduce the car’s weight and lower its center of gravity, improving its handling.

BMW powers the new M2 with its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It produces 452 horsepower (333 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. BMW will make the six-speed manual the standard transmission in the US, but the manual is the optional choice in Germany. It comes with an eight-speed auto in the company’s homeland.

The manual-equipped model is slightly slower to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour), reaching it in 4.1 seconds. It will take the automatic-equipped model just 3.9 seconds.

BMW hasn’t released full pricing details for the 2023 M2, but we know it will start at $63,149. The price includes the $995 destination charge.