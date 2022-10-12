Listen to this article

The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.

The M2 with the automatic gearbox in Germany is €72,800. The manual transmission takes the price to €73,300.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2

103 Photos

The interior upholstery options are another slight difference between the M2 in Germany and in the United States. The German version comes standard with a mix of black Alcantara and Sensatec synthetic leather. Customers there can upgrade to Vernasca leather, but this comes on all examples in the US.

The configurator isn't yet available in the US. BMW's release lists the automatic gearbox as a "standalone option." We reached out to BMW North America for clarification. A spokesperson told us: "We’ll have to wait until closer to launch for all of the pricing to be released."

The M2 with the manual reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds. The eight-speed automatic cuts this time to 3.9 seconds. In standard form, both have a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The optional M Driver's Package boosts the maximum velocity to 177 mph (284 kph).

When things get twisty, the M2 comes standard with the Adaptive M Suspension with adaptive dampers that have three settings. There are six-piston brake calipers and 15-inch rotors in the front. The stoppers in the back have a single piston and 14.6-inch discs.

The new M2 measures 180.3 inches long in total and has a 108.1-inch wheelbase. Its width is 74.3 inches. These dimensions make the model a bit larger than the E46-generation of the M3 with a 176.8-inch length, 107.5-inch wheelbase, and 70.1-inch width.

The 2023 M2 will go on sale in the US in April 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, which includes the $995 destination fee. BMW will build it at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico.