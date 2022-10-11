Listen to this article

The second-generation BMW M2 is finally here. The coupe receives new styling to differentiate it from the rest of the 2 Series lineup, but that’s only half of the equation. The coveted M badge lets the world know this coupe packs a potent powertrain.

The new M2 uses BMW’s S58 engine to power the rear wheels. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six mill produces 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts), an increase of 48 hp over its predecessor, and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. BMW offers the six-speed manual as standard, but its eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic is an option.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2

103 Photos

M2s with the manual gearbox will take 4.1 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour). Automatic-equipped models can complete the sprint in 3.9 seconds. BMW will electronically limit the car’s top speed to 155 mph (250 kph). It increases to 177 mph (284 kph) with the optional M Driver’s Package. Stopping power comes from six-piston front brakes and single-piston rears finished in Blue metallic. A red finish is optional.

The new M2 is larger than its predecessor. BMW made it 4.1 inches longer, 1.3 inches wider, and 0.3 inches lower. The automaker also lengthened the wheelbase by 2.1 inches, making it 4.3 inches shorter than the M4. BMW widened the front and rear tracks, matching the M4’s.

The M2 features BMW’s twin kidney grille, which sits above a three-sectioned front apron. These openings provide cooling capabilities for various powertrain components and the brakes. The rear features a bold bumper and a bolder diffuser that houses the car’s quad tailpipes.

BMW will launch the M2 with five available exterior colors: Alpine White, Sapphire metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Toronto Red metallic, and new Zandvoort Blue (exclusive to the 2023 M2). Staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear light-alloy jet black wheels are standard, but BMW will offer the same design in a bi-color finish at no extra cost. BMW makes its Adaptive M Suspension and Active M Differential standard equipment.

The M2’s cabin will feature newly designed M Sport seats with an illuminated M headrest logo. BMW will offer its M Carbon bucket seats as an option for the first time, part of the Carbon Package, which also includes the M Carbon roof that reduces the car’s weight and lowers its center gravity. The carbon seats are 24 pounds lighter than the standard ones.

The interior also receives BMW’s Curved Display, putting a pair of screens measuring 12.3 and 14.9 inches on the dash. It’ll have M-specific controls, displays, and configurations. The M Setup menu allows drivers to tailor various vehicle systems, such as the chassis, steering, braking, and M Traction Control, to their liking.

BMW will produce the 2023 M2 at its San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico. The automaker plans to launch the coupe in the US market in April of 2023. When it arrives, it’ll have a starting price of $63,194 (the price includes the $995 destination charge). We got a taste of the new performance model earlier this year when we drove an early prototype.