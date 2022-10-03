Listen to this article

The BMW XM debuted late last month, becoming the second M-specific model ever launched. It’s a big departure from the 1978 BMW M1, with a new video from the rsDrive YouTube channel providing a quick walkaround that highlights the SUV’s bold styling features.

Like other recent BMW models, the XM adopts a split-headlight design. The BMW X7 and 7 Series feature the same styling element, separating the functional headlight units from the design-oriented daytime running lights. This gives designers more freedom in sculpting unique-looking front fascias.

Gallery: 2023 BMW XM

180 Photos

The gold accents around the grille stand out against the black, with the gold XM badge drawing attention. BMW didn’t give the SUV a prominent kidney grille, with a large lower opening occupying the bumper. Gold trim wraps around the top of the daylight opening, connecting with a bold gold accent that runs down its sides, extending into the fenders and encompassing the badges.

At the rear, the video shows off the SUV’s taillights, which protrude from the back of the vehicle. The hatch lacks a BMW roundel, instead wearing an off-center model badge. The busy diffuser, with gold accents, houses the stacked quad exhaust pipes.

There’s a brief glimpse of the interior, which captures the dash-spanning display that operates on BMW’s iDrive8 infotainment software. BMW toned down the interior compared to the Concept XM, but it’s still filled with luxurious materials, the latest technology, and a wide array of driver assistance systems.

One thing the video can’t show us is the powertrain. The XM uses BMW’s S68 engine, the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with mild-hybrid tech. The total system output is 664 horsepower (488 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. This can help propel the SUV to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.3 seconds. It can reach 166 mph (270 kph) with the M Driver’s Package. Otherwise, BMW limits its top speed to 155 mph (255 kph).

The BMW XM enters production later this year, and a more potent version will begin rolling off the assembly line in mid-2023. It’ll have over 735 hp (540 kW) and 735 lb-ft (996 Nm) of torque. The XM will start at $159,995.