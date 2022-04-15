The BMW X7 got a big redesign for the 2023 model year. The large SUV received a new front fascia, minor tweaks at the rear, and a revamped interior. A new BMWBlog video gets the company's design boss, Domagoj Dukec, on camera to discuss the various styling changes.

The most significant change at the front is the move to a split-headlight design for 2023. According to Dukec, splitting the headlight design gave BMW more freedom in restyling the X7's new front end. Headlights are functional and have to meet certain standards, limiting what designers can do, but daytime running lights are different. They are less restrictive to styling, and they help BMW establish a brand identity by putting more of the styling elements at the top and the functional ones below.

BMW wanted to make the grille appear smaller than the outgoing model's, but it's not smaller physically. The change is all visual, with the new grille measuring the same as the previous one, though the new one illuminates. The rear received subtler changes, like darkened taillights and new chrome trim placed behind a piece of glass. BMW also upped the larger wheel size from 22 inches to 23 for the X7.

Inside, BMW totally revamped the dash, replacing the traditional layout with the brand's large, curved screen. The switch means the BMW has fewer buttons than before but dramatically improves the technology with iDrive 8. The X7 has a new instrument panel, new vents, and other changes to accommodate the brand's latest technology.

The video doesn't talk about power, but the X7 hybridizes both of the SUV's powertrains. The base 3.0-liter inline-six now makes 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts) and 383 pound-feet (519 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to the brand's 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. The 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 gets the same system, but it makes the same 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 lb-ft (749 Nm) of torque.

The X7 is a flagship for the brand, and the redesign should make it feel fresh while helping it further stand out with its redesign. The new front fascia is bold, and the revamped interior gives the SUV's interior a modern feel that competitors are also doing.