If there's any company that could restore classic Porsche 964s to perfection, Singer Vehicle Design would be the top choice. Unfortunately, you can't order one anymore – or at least not the tastefully done reimagined Classic Porsche 911 beauties we've been dreaming about for over a decade.

In an interview with Top Gear, SVD head honcho Rob Dickinson has confirmed that it has already stopped taking orders for the Classic Porsche 911. It has been 12 years since Singer started making one, but this doesn't mean goodbye for the Los Angeles-based company. In fact, the company's moving on to an even greater project.

Gallery: Singer Anglet Commission Porsche 911

8 Photos

According to Dickinson, they capped the production to just 450 units. That number wasn't planned when he started the company over a decade ago and as he pointed out, it wasn't also because there has been a shortage of Porsche 964 that needs reimagining.

"There are tens of thousands of 964s! And there’s plenty of ratty ones which we don’t feel too bad about reimagining," Dickinson told Top Gear.

The former Catherine Wheel frontman and guitarist pointed out that capping off production of the Classic Porsche 911 will maintain the value of the ones they made.

"We’re just trying to be respectful to the guys that are buying the cars. We want to maintain the values of the cars if they change hands afterwards of course, which I think has more to do with the perception of Singer as a 'brand' over and above the quality of the cars," Dickinson said in the Top Gear interview.

After the Classic Porsche 911, Singer is moving on to building the Singer Turbo. Of note, Singer 911s are all powered by a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter boxer engine – initially reworked by Cosworth but later supplied by Porsche according to Singer's specifications.

It's unclear whether the turbocharged versions will still be supplied by Porsche but one thing's for sure – the fine-tuning process of the Singer Turbo Study will commence soon.