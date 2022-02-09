Singer is entering a new era as it introduces its first turbocharged Porsche 911 reimagining. The Turbo Study uses a 964-generation 911 as its base that takes its styling inspiration from the 930 Turbo. So far, more than 70 people have placed reservations for a restored example based on the study.

The Turbo Study has a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine that makes at least 450 horsepower (330 kilowatts). Singer will tailor the power output to the owner's specifications, much like the rest of the car, and it'll offer both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations with a six-speed manual transmission.

Gallery: Singer Porsche 911 Turbo Study

18 Photos

Singer emphasizes how each car it creates is tailored to the owner's wants and needs, so things like price are a bit nebulous. The Wolf Blue example Singer presented today is just one iteration of what's possible, with this owner selecting an RWD layout, a touring-focused suspension, and carbon-ceramic brakes. They finished the inside in Malibu Sand with Black Forest wood accents. The car even features electronically adjustable heated seats and air conditioning.

The Turbo Study recreates the iconic 930, replicating the whale tale and reimagining the shark fin on the rear fender as an air intake, feeding cold air to the engine bay. The car also benefits from other modern upgrades such as ABS, traction control, and cruise control.

Singer will take the Turbo Study to this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23-26 in the UK. It'll then appear a few weeks later at Monterey Car Week in August. The Turbo Study follows Singer's earlier expansions of what it offers, which resulted in the Classic Study and the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study. The Turbo Study allows Singer to offer its customers turbocharging in a touring car package that has a few creature comforts, too. But we do wonder what's next?