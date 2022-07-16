Listen to this article

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is a relatively rare car, especially when you're talking about countries outside the US. However, that doesn't mean that importers won't find a way to bring them over.

One of the existing Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody units fell into the hands of one Japanese. It's the owner's dream that it will be driven by Keiichi Tsuchiya, otherwise known as the "Drift King."

Apparently, that dream has come true and Tsuchiya even featured it on his own YouTube channel Drift King Television.

As we've said in our review before, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is a V8 monster that's hard to tame. The muscle car makes 797 horsepower (594 kilowatts) and 707 pound-feet (958 Newton-meters) of torque, coming from the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that powers the Demon.

Weighing over two tons, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is heavy, too, and Tsuchiya felt that when he took the cat out to the track.

"It’s heavy. It doesn’t stop," Tsuchiya said and he mentioned that countless times. For someone who became famous because of the lightweight Toyota AE86 Sprinter Trueno, that's quite understandable. Plus he did know the danger he was getting into, even calling it "a car that enjoys danger."

For the uninitiated, Keiichi Tsuchiya has gained popularity in both motorsports and pop culture as the Drift King. He is a two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner and the 2001 All Japan GT Championship runner-up. Beyond racing, Tsuchiya was the consultant for the manga and anime series, Initial D, and was the stunt coordinator of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift where he also made a cameo appearance.

Despite those, though, he wasn't too successful in taming the beast of a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. He said that the electronics were taking over even when in manual mode.