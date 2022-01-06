The anime and manga series Initial D had a role in popularizing drifting in North America in the early 2000s, and it was probably a significant part of why an AE86 Toyota Corolla GT-S coupe gained value so significantly. Now, the sequel MF Ghost is on the way to screens. A new teaser (above) offers a preview ahead of the animated series premiering at some point in 2023.

MF Ghost moves the story's setting to the near future of 202X. Autonomous cars are now the norm in Japan, and only a few people actually drive for themselves. In this time, driver Kanata Rivington graduates from racing school in Britain and returns to Japan. He drives a red Toyota GT86 against a variety of vehicles, including Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini, while drones follow each of them.

According to the promo text, the makers of this animated series are recording the actual sound of each vehicle to make sure the audio is right. Like in Initial D, the cars are CG, but the improved technology since the early 2000s means that there is a bit more style to them. For example, you see extra lines that evoke hand-drawn animation.

It's too soon to draw any final conclusions, but what's on display in this teaser looks fun. We wonder how the writer is going to justify a GT86 beating a Lamborghini or Ferrari in a race, though.

We can't imagine MF Ghost having a massive cultural impact in the American car enthusiast scene as Initial D. The original fans of that series are in their 30s or 40s now, so this might be a nice bit of nostalgia while telling a new story.

An MF Ghost manga has been running since 2017. The 13th collected volume just came out on January 6, 2022. Although, an official English translation of the series isn't yet available for purchase in the US.