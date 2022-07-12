Listen to this article

Depending on where you live, the Mitsubishi L200 might be called Triton or Strada in your country. It's also a Fiat Fullback or a Ram 1200, and with the next-generation model, it might be associated with yet another truck. It is believed the Mk6 model will be twinned with the Navara to help the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance maximize efficiency by rolling out a global unified platform for their workhorses in this segment.

The Navara itself is no stranger to derivatives, having been used as a foundation for the Renault Alaskan and the defunct Mercedes X-Class. Even if the two utes will share an architecture, expect their designs inside and out to be substantially different in the same vein as the new VW Amarok / Ford Ranger. The L200 was first caught as a test mule at the beginning of the year before our spies stumbled upon a prototype with the production body last week.

The midsize truck has now lost all of its camouflage courtesy of a speculative rendering from our pals at Kolesa. Although not immediately noticeable in the spy shots, the man with the camera told us the prototypes were carrying around a longer wheelbase. A mix of gasoline and diesel engines is expected depending on the market, while a plug-in hybrid seems like an educated guess what with Europe's tough emissions regulations.

We are not expecting any huge changes in terms of design since the current model's mid-cycle refresh in late 2018 already made the L200 look like a whole new truck. The updated variant spawned a Triton Absolute concept hinting at a potential Ranger Raptor rival, which never actually happened. It could arrive with the next-generation model as Mitsubishi's design chief Seiji Watanabe has promised the overhauled truck will be tougher.

The overhauled L200 was reportedly locked in for a 2022 release, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the pickup’s world premiere to early 2023. The equivalent Nissan Navara is likely not far behind.