Who doesn't know the song "Ice Ice Baby"? Plagiarism issues aside, those who are old enough to remember its release back in the day and those who have heard its contagious beat and lyrics several years after should be very familiar with Vanilla Ice.

And what better way to incorporate a rapper's lifestyle than showcasing their rides. For Robert Van Winkle, better known as Vanilla Ice, it's the Mustang 5.0 that appeared on the original video of the chart-topping hit.

If you're wondering if the car still survives after its stint on the music video, Van Winkle has a new Tiktok clip showing off the Fox-body Mustang, seemingly in pristine condition.

The social media post reads:

Word to the 5.0, yes indeed I do still have my original 5.0 mustang from the video ice ice baby. Check it out.

The clip started at the rear where the iconic Miami "GO ICE" license plate resides. It continued showing the sides and then the interior, laden with custom upholstery. Of course, Vanilla Ice's famous cupid logo holding a machine gun was ubiquitous in the cabin, complemented by the white and red theme.

Upfront, the Ice Ice Baby Mustang looks clean. The 5.0-liter engine has a custom engine cover again, with the cupid logo. If you think that this car was left untouched since the '90s then you'd be wrong.

At the beginning of 2020, Van Winkle announced that the restoration of the original Fox-body Mustang 5.0 has been completed. It took four years to bring the 'Stang back to life and he was quoted to be very pleased with the outcome of the restoration job.

If you're interested in buying this car for nostalgia's sake, we're not sure if Van Winkle's selling Ice Ice Baby Mustang considering how many times he's reminded the world that the car's with him. In any case, you might want to hit him up.