No matter in what part of the world you live in, there’s no chance you haven’t heard Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” galactic hit of the 1990s, for which even Queen and David Bowie eventually received songwriting credit. The song was an instant success and became the first hip hop single to top the Billboard charts, and has been credited for helping diversify hip hop by introducing it to a mainstream audience. Do you remember the white Ford Mustang from the video of the song? We have good news about it.

The American rapper announced on his Facebook page that he is still keeping the Fox Body Mustang with the GO ICE registration plate (which brings an entirely different message today, if you think about it). The 5.0 is still in Vanilla Ice’s garage after all those years and he admits it’s basically his favorite car. Why? Because it brings back memories of the glorious 1990s.

“I never thought this car would be such an iconic memory of the 90s. I collect cars now and none of them have more emotion than this car. Because of the 90s, the greatest decade ever,” Vanilla Ice wrote on Facebook as a description of a photo he uploaded, for which he says was taken before the song was released.

We are genuinely happy to hear one of the most successful rappers of the 1990s is still keeping an original Fox Body Mustang 5.0 in his garage, as we have a soft spot for these cars. This photo surely brings back memories of an era that was way more optimistic for humanity than the current one. A decade when “we didn’t need Fortnight,” and “we got out of the house and had fun.”