At this point in its history, the third-gen Ford Mustang (or Fox body as fans call it) is less of a car and more of a platform. There is massive aftermarket support that lets an owner build the vehicle into a drag racer, track car, cruiser, or anything else a person might want. As a perfect example, check out this '85 notchback.

The engine is a Ford 351-cubic-inch (5.75-liter) Windsor V8 that owner Deon bores and strokes to a massive 440 cubes (7.2 liters). He estimates it's making between 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 700 hp (522 kW) at the wheels. He's still using a carburetor to feed fuel into the powerplant. The output runs through a Tremec TKO-600 five-speed manual to a 4.10 rear end.

To handle the massive increase in power over a stock Fox-body Mustang, this car has subframe connectors. There are 15-inch Mickey Thompson drag radial tires in size 295/55 at the rear axle for transferring the output to the road. Deon is running disc brakes in front but still has drums at the back.

Deon bought this Mustang for $400 from his cousin, and it was in terrible shape. He said he didn't even want the car. The vehicle was originally from the 1985 model year. Deon updated the front end and interior to use the somewhat more modern-looking pieces from 1991.

Deon uses this Mustang as his daily driver and regularly takes it all over Southern California. He says that people with Hellcats or modern Mustangs regularly challenge him on the road. Although, we get the impression Deon doesn't usually race them. When you have the confidence to know you're going to win, there's not much of a point to accept the provocations.

Launching the Mustang throws occupants back into the seats. Deon has to modulate the throttle to let the tires hook up. It looks fun but appears to be a handful. In a place that regularly receives inclement weather, this beast probably wouldn't be usable as a daily driver.