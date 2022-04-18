The Aznom Palladium is unlike any other vehicle in the world. Beneath its fullsize luxury attire rests the bones of a Ram pickup truck, including a twin-turbocharged version of the 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Production is limited to just 10 vehicles, but one of those has something a bit more potent under the hood.

Apparently, there's a single buyer for the Palladium who didn't feel 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) was enough. Instead of modifying the 5.7-liter engine, Aznom simply nabbed another Ram engine with a bit more potential, namely the 6.4-liter Hemi V8. In stock trim, this engine churns out 410 hp (306 kW) but of course it's not stock under the hood. Like the 5.7L engine, this 6.4L mill gets a pair of turbochargers and all the necessary hardware to make them sing. As a result, this one-of-one Palladium develops 850 hp (634 kW), and it goes to the ground through a full-time all-wheel-drive system.

The Palladium is exceedingly powerful, but it also carries an exceedingly heavy curb weight. At just shy of 6,000 pounds it's no GMC Hummer EV, but even with 850 hp for motivation, 0-60 is still expected to take about four seconds. The top speed is 155 mph – it's not what you'd call aerodynamic – and a slightly lower suspension setup with massive 17.7-inch front brakes helps keep the monster in check.

The Palladium uses the bones of a Ram truck but luxury is the name of the game here. The interior is swathed in a variety of leathers and wood, with rear-seat passengers enjoying a limousine experience with a variety of controls at their fingertips. That includes obvious functions such as seat settings, but also items such as the refrigerator. What's that? Your Ram 1500 Limited didn't come with a built-in refrigerator? Should've got the Palladium instead.

Then again, with just 10 built at a price reportedly close to $1.5 million, getting one is certainly easier said than done.