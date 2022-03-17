Mitsubishi’s aging lineup, a point of contention among dealers, got a much-needed shot of new metal last year with the redesigned 2022 Outlander. The three-row crossover received completely new styling inside and out, and now the automaker is introducing the Outlander Black Edition to enhance its design appeal further.

The new package, available now, gives the Outlander a handful of visual upgrades and a unique combination of standard equipment. The crossover receives black front and rear bumper garnishes, black door handle trim, and black side mirrors. Mitsubishi also gives the model 20-inch black alloy wheels while dressing up the interior with a black headliner and black pillars.

The 2022 Outlander Black Edition builds off the SE trim by adding dual-zone climate control and a power panoramic sunroof. Mitsubishi will also offer the Black Edition with all-wheel drive for an additional cost. The company’s 181-horsepower (125-kilowatt) 2.5-liter four-cylinder propels the model while making 181 pound-feet (245 Newton-meters) of torque. Mitsubishi pairs the engine with a continuously variable transmission.

The new Outlander shares a lot with the 2021 Nissan Rogue, including the powertrain and several interior bits, though the design is unique. Mitsubishi based the 2022 Outlander on its Engelberg Tourer concept, though the company toned down the concept’s styling for the production version. The redesigned model also got an infusion of technology with an available 12.30-inch digital instrument cluster sitting next to a large infotainment screen. A better fit-and-finish also improves the cabin experience.

Mitsubishi introduced the Outlander PHEV late last year with up to 54 miles of electric-only range, though the new Black Edition isn’t available with that powertrain. Plus, the Outlander PHEV will arrive for the 2023 model year. Mitsubishi hasn’t provided all the details about the hybrid, but we know the electrified powertrain produces a combined 221 hp (165 kW).

Mitsubishi says the 2022 Outlander Black Edition is available now, and you can build yours on the company’s configurator. The 2022 Outlander Black Edition starts at $31,240 (all prices include the $1,245 destination charge). Opting for a Black Edition model with all-wheel drive will begin at $33,040. Red Diamond, White Diamond, and Black Diamond are exterior colors that are available for an extra $595.