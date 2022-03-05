Early adopters of the facelifted Dodge Challenger from 2015 have been facing a choice if they want a widebody upgrade for their car. Either they go to a third-party aftermarket specialist to upgrade their cars, or they can just sell them and buy a new one that has a widebody kit right off the showroom.

Currently, those who want a widebody Challenger have four choices – the R/T Scat Pack Widebody ($48,220), SRT Hellcat Widebody ($67,850), SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody ($79,850), and the SRT Super Stock ($82,850).

But if you're one of those early adopters and don't want to go through the said routes, Dodge may have something that you might want to consider.

Revealed via Dodge's 2022 Direct Connection Catalog, a Widebody Fender Flare Kit is now available for Challengers from the 2015 model year and up for $2,495. That's not all, the exterior upgrades are plenty, including a 2019 Hellcat Hood upgrade for $1,495 and an SRT Hellcat Front Fascia Kit for $1,995.

You can view the catalog via the source link below. You'll see that the upgrades aren't only for aesthetic purposes but also include performance enhancements for your beloved muscle car.

Even better, the upgrades here are covered under warranty, which means your car's standard warranty and any Mopar extended warranty will stay intact.

While you can upgrade your Challenger piece by piece, you may also opt for the complete package that Dodge calls the Challenger Street Dream Build (page 72-73 of the catalog). It costs a whopping $21,795, but promises up to 885 horsepower (660 kilowatts) and 787 pound-feet (1,067 Newton-meters) of torque, with a quarter-mile sprint of 10.8 seconds.