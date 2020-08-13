That's $79,595 for 807 horsepower.
The Challenger may be older than dirt, but we have to give credit to Dodge for constantly finding ways to spruce up its 13-year-old muscle car. The umpteenth derivative finally has a price tag as the SRT Super Stock is going to set you back $79,595 excluding the $1,495 destination fee. That makes it $5,400 cheaper than the more extreme Demon from where it has borrowed some bits and pieces.
While the Demon was a limited-run affair, the Challenger SRT Super Stock is a regular production model. It starts off as an SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody and is $3,000 more expensive while packing an additional 10 horsepower. That brings the grand total to 807 hp or 33 hp less than the all-conquering Demon.
Gallery: 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock
With a 0 to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds and a quarter-mile run completed in 10.5 seconds, the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock was developed to slay nearly everything at the drag strip. It comes equipped with a bespoke Bilstein adaptive suspension, Nitto drag radials, and beefy Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors.
Spending that kind of money will get you the “world’s quickest and most powerful car muscle car” money can buy if you’re shopping brand new. Dealers will begin to take orders later this month ahead of a production start this fall. Deliveries to dealers are programmed to kick off later in 2020.
What does the future have in tow for the aging Challenger? Well, an ACR version is not on the agenda as Dodge argues the car is just too heavy. A report from January mentioned the current-generation model could actually soldier on until the 2023MY, meaning you’d still be able to buy the existing car in two years from now.
August 13, 2020, Auburn Hills, Mich.
The end result: the new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock delivers 807 horsepower, a 0-60 time of 3.25 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds, making it the quickest and most powerful muscle car. The standard Nitto drag radials provide added grip.
"There are a million jokes about bright colors, loud exhausts and racing stripes that make your car faster, but there is one sure thing — your car is only as fast as your tires," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock gives our weekend warriors the ability to upgrade to 18-inch drag radials without having to spend a ton of money on changing out brakes and suspension components. The racing community has figured out very quickly that this package is a hot setup.”
