When Ferrari revealed the Daytona SP3 back in November 2021, it caught the attention of the world with its retro-inspired styling. It's the third member of the exclusive Icona range, joining the Monza SP1 and SP2 from 2018.

The Daytona SP3 reinterprets classic Ferrari designs for the modern era, drawing influences from the 330 P3/4, 350 Can-Am, 512 S, and other Ferrari race cars. But the automaker didn't provide any information about its limited production, pricing, and its delivery schedule. All we know is that most, if not all, of them have already been spoken for.

Now, a Daytona SP3 prototype has been spotted, courtesy of YouTube's Varryx. It was a brief interaction, though it's enough for us to gander upon the supercar being driven on public roads.

Interestingly, the prototype spotted was wearing camo over its already unveiled body. Is Ferrari making any changes to it before production? We're not sure, but what we know is that the Daytona SP3 still looks amazingly special even with the obscured design elements and aerodynamic body. Of note, this car is touted to be Ferrari’s most aerodynamically efficient model ever built.

What's even more special is the 6.5-liter V12 that resides inside the Daytona SP3. It was borrowed from the 812 Competizione and revised for this model. Some of the changes Ferrari employed include reducing the engine’s weight and inertia, using titanium connecting rods, new piston pins with a Diamond Like Carbon treatment, and a rebalanced, lighter crankshaft.

After all the changes, the F140HC now makes 828 horsepower (617 kilowatts) and 514 pound-feet (697 Newton-meters) of torque, making it the most powerful engine Ferrari has ever built. With a 9,500-rpm redline, it can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.86 seconds.