The Porsche Carrera GT is a very rare supercar. Only 1,270 examples were built during its four-year run from 2004 through 2007. When new, these cars had a sticker price of around $450,000 but time has been kind to the GT. It's not uncommon to see prices topping $1 million when one pops up for sale, but this particular Porsche selling at Bring A Trailer has a very notable celebrity connection in the form of one Jerry Seinfeld.

According to the auction listing, Seinfeld bought this 2004 Carrera GT from Manhattan Motor Cars of New York City in January 2005. It reportedly stayed in his collection through 2011, at which point it went to Oregon. The details on ownership are a bit fuzzy from there; presumably, full information is available to potential buyers but the auction listing says the current owner got the Porsche not in 2011, but in 2015. It's currently offered through consignment at a dealership in San Diego and shows 3,700 miles on the odometer, according to Bring A Trailer.

Gallery: 2004 Porsche Carrera GT Formerly Owned By Jerry Seinfeld

10 Photos

In case you somehow forgot, the Carrera GT debuted for 2004 with a rip-snorting 5.7-liter V10 sending 605 horsepower (451 kilowatts) to the rear wheels. The mid-engine Porsche was among the supercar elite of the day, hitting 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds and screaming to a top speed of over 200 mph. In an age where paddle-shift gearboxes were becoming common, the Carrera GT soldiered on with a six-speed stick, positioned very high in the center console.

Will the celebrity connection add some value to this already valuable machine? Seinfeld is nearly as famous for his automotive passion as his comedy, and he does have an affinity for Porsche. His long-running short series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee included a Carrera GT appearance with comedy legend Eddie Murphy along for the ride, but that episode featured a silver model versus the black Porsche featured here. It also aired in 2019 – years after Seinfeld sold the car currently up for auction.

It's possible an appearance on that series could've given this Carrera GT a value boost, but simply being a part of Seinfeld's past seems to be more than enough for potential buyers. Bidding is already at $1.7 million with 10 days still to go.