Italdesign, the company responsible for the look for the original DeLorean DMC-12, has a new teaser for its work shaping the iconic vehicle's revival. The current incarnation of the DeLorean Motor Company isn't offering many specific details about the model yet. However, it promises to unveil the car later this year. The automaker's website lets interested folks sign up for updates about the project.

The dark teaser shows the gullwing doors opening. A light signature at the front has a V-shaped element in the middle that evokes the vehicle's silhouette when the doors are up.

The DeLorean website only offers a hint about the new model's powertrain. It says the company is taking a "journey to electrification."

In January 2021, Italdesign posted a very similar teaser image (above). It also showed the DeLorean's silhouette with the vehicle's doors open. A subtle difference was that the DMC emblem was visible.

Both of these teasers appear to have softer lines in comparison to the original. Specifically, the area around the fenders doesn't look as angular. Also, there is more of a curved shape for the door panels.

Italdesign Giugiaro handled the original DeLorean's iconic look. Company founder Giorgetto Giugiaro had a penchant for penning wedge-shaped cars in the 1970s and '80s. He also applied this look to the Lotus Esprit, Maserati Bora, Merak, and to a lesser extent the first-gen Volkswagen Scirocco.

While its design is famous, the original DeLorean was a failure as a product. Production only occurred in 1981 and 1982.

This isn't the first effort to revive DeLorean. In 2007, the current owners of the company began hand-building a small number of new examples. Fast forward to 2017, and there was another effort to assemble the machine using original parts. There were enough components to create at least 300 of them.