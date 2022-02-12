Mercedes-Benz knows that its customers put their cargo vans through tough conditions. That’s why it’s taking its winter endurance testing of the new eSprinter EV van so seriously. Just because this vehicle is an EV doesn’t mean it’s getting any special treatment. With a planned debut in the second half of 2023, the new eSprinter is expected to handle extreme cold and heat so that customers can put their trust in the next generation of commercial vehicles.

In Arjeplog, Sweden Mercedes-Benz is building its future of commercial offerings. The new eSprinter is currently experiencing temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius. If it can perform in these extreme conditions, that means that it should have no problem handling an average winter.

According to Mercedes, “At the challenging testing grounds at Sweden's Arjeplog, close to the Arctic Circle, vehicles undergo a variety of tests in which the effects of extreme cold on handling, ergonomics, thermal management, and cabin comfort are examined.” During this testing, every single part of the new EV van is scrutinized for faults.

Mercedes’ testing continues with, “The low-temperature resistance of drive components, heating systems, software, and interfaces are tested in specifically built cold chambers, where the vehicles are cooled down before the test drives. Also, the charging behavior and charging management are examined and optimized precisely.”

Mercedes-Benz plans to offer three different battery options for the eSprinter and each of them will undergo this rigorous testing. This testing also includes all of the various body styles this van will take on.

Production of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will start in Charleston, South Carolina and then in Germany's Duesseldorf and Ludwigsfelde factory locations. This new commercial EV will help to quickly expand the influence of Mercedes-Benz EV’s on the marketplace.