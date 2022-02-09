Nissan unveiled the brand new Frontier exactly a year ago and it is already enjoying 115 percent increased sales during the first three months of availability compared to the prior year. To celebrate the success of the truck and to display available factory and aftermarket accessories for the model, the Japanese automaker has prepared three concepts which will be displayed at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

All based on the 2022 Frontier Crew Cab platform, the three prototypes address three different mid-size truck audiences and start with three different Frontier grade levels – S, SV, and PRO-4X. Through the voice of Hiren Patel, project lead designer at the manufacturer, Nissan explains it wants to showcase to the customers how they can modify their new Frontiers depending on their personal needs and ways of use.

Gallery: Nissan Frontier concepts for Chicago Auto Show

33 Photos

Starting with the Project 72X Frontier, it pays a tribute to the Datsun 720, one of Nissan’s most successful models in the past and the first vehicle assembled by the company in the United States at the Smyrna (Tennessee) Vehicle Assembly Plant in 1983. With this new modern interpretation, Nissan wanted to stick to the original formula of a bare-bones, affordable truck designed for fun and outdoor activities. The key element to this overall impression is the set of white steel wheels, which are actually 2022 Frontier spare wheels wrapped with PRO-4X tires.

The Project Hardbody also takes inspiration from Nissan’s rich history in the truck segment, this time with a look reminiscent of the Nissan D21 Hardbody. The concept features a three-inch lift kit with adjustable upper control arms. The vintage appearance comes thanks to the additional fender arches and the old-school block-style wheels with 33-inch tires. The pickup is finished in red with 1980s-style graphics.

Last but not least, the Project Adventure represents what overlanding fans can achieve based on the new Frontier’s platform. Riding five inches higher than a stock 2022 Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X, the concept features a Yakima bed rack system, roof basket, and roof tent. For those lonely nights in the wild, Nissan has also added a bed audio system by Kicker with Bluetooth connectivity. Probably the coolest feature, however, is the custom body wrap depicting an atlas of the United States.