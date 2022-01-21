The production of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe was reportedly discontinued in December last year after nearly seven years on the assembly lines for the sports car. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as the German automaker has a new generation SL, which will morph into the next-generation AMG GT Coupe. We are happy to share the very first spy photos of this new model.

Our spies captured a camouflaged prototype testing on public roads in snowy Sweden. The test car is wearing what seems to be the final production body and a striking yellow exterior color is sneaking underneath the disguise. These don't seem to be production headlights, though it’s probably safe to say we know how they will look based on the new SL.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe first spy photos

13 Photos

Not everything in terms of design will be identical between the two cars, though. Rumors suggest the AMG GT Coupe will feature a more aggressive design with influences even from the One hypercar. Due to the camo, we can’t see much of these visual tweaks yet and we are excited to discover what’s hiding under the thin foil.

Looking at the back, the overall layout seems very similar to the SL but we suspect there might be changes to the lower section of the bumper and the diffuser. Whereas the SL has more rounded and softer lines, we expect the AMG GT Coupe to feature sharper and more edgy shapes. The overall profile should be almost identical, despite the hard top of the coupe compared to the soft top of the roadster.

There’s no official word from the automaker about what will power the upcoming AMG GT Coupe, but it seems that the overall consensus is that the SL’s 4.0-liter V8 will be among the available options. Depending on the trim level (55 or 63), it could deliver up to 585 horsepower (430 kilowatts). An even more powerful, electrically-assisted version of that powertrain could also be in the cards with a mind-blowing output of over 800 hp (588 kW).