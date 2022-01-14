Lamborghini ended 2021 by setting a sales record, with the Urus SUV accounting for nearly 60 percent of it. Lamborghini certainly wants to keep the sales success going, so it has big plans for 2022. Buried in its 2022 sales report was a single line that spelled out the company’s plans for this upcoming year – it plans to unveil four new products over the next 12 months. Sadly, the company didn’t specify what it would reveal or when.

“In 2022 we’ll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current performance and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini’s CEO, and boy, is that a bit ambiguous.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae

40 Photos

It’s difficult not to read Winkelmann’s words and imagine the company is preparing for a new era. However, how Lamborghini will change over the coming year remains a mystery. There are plans to electrify the lineup with hybrid powertrains by 2024, which begins next year, and we might see the first fruits of that effort materialize in 2022. We also know a fully electric model will arrive after 2025, but it could be too soon to start seeing that.

The Aventador is over 10 years old, and the Huracan isn’t far behind it. We’ve already spotted Lamborghini’s Aventador replacement out testing after the company introduced the final – Ultimae – Aventador model last July. The replacement could be one of the four new products the company will reveal this year.

The Lamborghini Urus is also due for its mid-cycle refresh, which could be one of the four vehicles scheduled to breaks cover in the next 12 months. Lamborghini refreshed the Huracan line last year with the introduction of the STO, so the company might leave that model alone. That leaves the two other reveals a complete mystery. We imagine we will begin seeing Lamborghini’s 2022 product rollout in the coming months.