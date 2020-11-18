What started off as a rumor back in March is now official – the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata has arrived. As its name implies, this is essentially a road-going version of Squadra Corse’s race cars based on the V10 machine and serves as a direct successor of the Huracan Performante. It sits above the Huracan Evo and comes exclusively with a rear-wheel-drive layout.

Before you say this is nothing more than yet another derivative, the STO features a wide array of upgrades that turn the “baby” Lamborghini supercar into the ultimate track-focused weapon while remaining road legal. It weighs 43 kilograms (95 pounds) less than the Performante it replaces by using carbon fiber for more than 75 percent of the bodywork.

The windscreen alone is 20 percent lighter than that of its predecessor, while the 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tires come in road and track configurations. All in, the Huracan STO has a remarkably low dry weight of 1,339 kg (2,951 lbs) or about the same as a typical European compact car with a three-cylinder engine.

Then there are the aerodynamic tweaks, starting off at the front where the hood, mudguards, and bumper are integrated into a single element akin to the iconic Miura and the spectacular Sesto Elemento. At the back, the rear fenders incorporate NACA-styled air intakes while the hood lid has its own air scoop for better cooling. Add into the mix a rear fin and adjustable spoiler and you end up with an aerodynamic efficiency increase of 37 percent and 53 percent more downforce over the Huracan Performante.

Lamborghini has also upgraded the braking system with a Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic setup derived from F1 cars to provide far greater thermal conductivity, stress resistance, and stopping power. Specifically for the latest Huracan, Lamborghini is also adding three new driving modes: the road-oriented STO, track-focused Trophy, and the self-explanatory Rain.

Horsepower remains unchanged compared to the lesser all-wheel-drive Huracan Evo and the old rear-wheel-drive Huracan Performante as the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 produces the same 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts). Interestingly, it has “only” 565 Newton-meters (417 pound-feet) of torque rather than the full 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of those two models.

Both the interior and exterior can be customized in “an infinite number of paint and finish combinations” via the Ad Personam program. This launch car is presented in a two-tone finish with Blue Laufey and California Orange, with the theme continuing inside where there are carbon fiber seats with a four-point seatbelt. Carbon fiber was also used for the door cards and to replace the floor mats, all for sake of shaving off as much weight as possible.

As far as performance is concerned, the Huracan STO is one speedy raging bull. It needs a mere three seconds to complete the run to 62 mph (100 km/h) and does 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) in nine seconds before maxing out at 193 mph (310 km/h). Those Brembo brakes help the supercar come to a complete stop from 62 mph (100 km/h) in 30 meters (98 feet).

Now we get to the delicate part of the story – pricing. It starts off at $327,838 in the United States, which is a serious premium over the $208,571 Huracan Evo RWD we recently tested. Perhaps a fairer comparison would be with the all-wheel-drive Huracan Evo, which kicked off at $261,274 when it was originally launched nearly two years ago. It’s also a lot more expensive than the Performante it replaces in the Huracan hierarchy, which came out in 2017 with a sticker price of $274,390 before options.

Lamborghini says it will commence customer deliveries of the Huracan STO next spring.