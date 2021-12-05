Welcome to the perfect car to drive on the unrestricted Autobahn. This Audi RS7 may seem stock on the outside but under the hood, it's far from standard. Thanks to some tuning and modifications this particular Audi RS7 produces a staggering 950 horsepower (708 Kilowatts). We can’t think of a better machine to take on the derestricted Autobahn and see how fast it will go with a skilled driver at the helm. So, sit back and watch YouTuber AutoTopNL attack the Autobahn with this ridiculously powerful Audi RS7.

The stock Audi RS7 is an impressive machine. This beautiful 4-door coupe has enough style and performance to embarrass most cars on the road today. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 591 horsepower (440 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton Meters) of torque. Power is sent through an 8-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels via Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system. In stock form, the Audi RS7 can sprint from 0 to 60 in around 3.0 seconds which is mind-boggling for a four-seat sedan filled with luxury features. The performance of the RS7 is even more impressive when you factor in its portly curb weight of 4947lbs.

Sure, the stock Audi RS7 is impressive, but when you want to cover ground fast, you need more power. That’s what lead this owner to almost double the power of their RS7 to a hypercar rivaling 950 horsepower (708 Kilowatts). There’s no clear listing about the work done to this RS7 to achieve these power levels, but based on the video it appears to be a tune, larger turbochargers, an intercooler, and a complete exhaust system.

Can you think of a better car to drive down the derestricted to Autobahn at high speeds? For us, this tuned Audi RS7 is the perfect tool for the job.